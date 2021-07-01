Sergio Ramos to sign two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

He turned down two Premier League clubs to head to France.

Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

The 35-year-old reportedly rejected two offers from unnamed Premier League sides, with one of the English sides having offered him more money than PSG.

While the deal is yet to be confirmed by either party, Ramos is expected to undergo a medical at the French club in the next couple of days.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that PSG will announce Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Donnarumma deals all within the space of two weeks. This is on top of signing Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

Ramos, who missed a large chunk of the 2020/2021 season through injury was a surprise omission from Spain’s Euro 2020 squad. Spain are now in the quarter-finals of the tournament, playing without any Real Madrid players in the squad.

He left Real Madrid with one of the most impressive CVs in the history of football, boasting over 600 appearances for the club.

The Spaniard also won four Champions League titles, five La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles with the club, among others.

Ramos won 22 titles in total with Real Madrid, which places him joint-second in the all-time leaderboard with the club, behind only Paco Gento with 23.

After leaving the club, Ramos released a statement informing fans that he never wished to leave Madrid.

He said: “I would like to clarify that I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to continue here.

“The club offered me the chance to renew my contract, but with Covid and everything it kept being put off.

“Then in the last months the club made me an offer of one year, with a drop in salary. Money was never a problem, the president knew from my mouth that my issue was contract length — I wanted two years, for me and my family.”

