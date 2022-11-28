Sergio Aguero responds to Canelo Alvarez’ threat to Lionel Messi

A tense situation.

Sergio Aguero has responded to Canelo Alvarez’ threat made towards Lionel Messi, following Argentina’s win over Mexico on Saturday night.

Following Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico, the celebrations were reported as being chaotic in the dressing room of the winning team.

Argentina needed a win after their shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia, and they got it thanks to a masterclass from Messi, who scored the first goal on the night, and assisted the second.

In the post-match celebrations, Messi could be seen chanting and singing in the dressing room, as he kicked a Mexico jersey which was on the ground.

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media, with many Mexican people claiming that Messi disrespected their country by kicking the jersey on the floor.

One of which was Alvarez, the boxing legend, who took to Twitter to threaten Messi and warn him about what would happen if they were to cross paths in future.

He wrote: “I saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He should ask God that I don’t find him.

“Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi because of the action he did. The fans are one thing, we as an example another… don’t be so [disrespectful].

“Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is an asshole… fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. Long live Mexico cabrones.”

Sergio Aguero responds to Canelo Alvarez

Since then, Messi’s former teammate and friend Aguero responded to Alvarez to let him know that it was “an accident”.

The former Argentina striker said: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it.”

Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . https://t.co/zfftTXH3JB — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 28, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: canelo alvarez, Lionel Messi, sergio aguero