Sean Dyche hints at return to management – who could it be?

Sean Dyche appeared on Monday Night Football for Sky Sports’ coverage of West Ham vs Bournemouth on Monday night, and spoke honestly about his past and his future.

When he was asked about potentially returning to management, Dyche made it clear that it is something that he is interested in, and implied that there is movement on the horizon.

“Watch this space”, he said about a potential return, so we have taken a look at three Premier League teams who could be interested in bringing him in.

Leeds.

Dyche is almost the complete opposite to Marcelo Bielsa when it comes to how he wants to set his teams up, and he isn’t too similar to Jesse Marsch either.

But the American is under a lot of pressure, and the last thing Leeds fans will want is to be relegated back down to the Championship.

Dyche would come in and likely keep them up, but is it something Leeds as a club would be willing to do?

Bournemouth.

Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker after an average start to life in the Premier League, and caretaker Gary O’Neil came in and did an excellent job.

However, results are starting to get a bit worse now, following back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Southampton.

The squad at Bournemouth seem perfect for Dyche’s style of football, and anyone who listened to him on Monday Night Football will be aware of the fact that he would make sure the team would be fighting for every ball.

Wolves.

Dyche to Wolves makes a lot of sense on paper, but it might not solves all of the team’s problems.

They look quite solid at the back (something which is Dyche’s area of expertise), but they just can’t seem to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Could Dyche get a team filled with mostly players from Portugal to buy into his extremely old-fashioned style of British football? The way Wolves are looking lately, it might be their best bet…

