Sean Dyche responds to boos from Burnley fans

“We’ve been down this road before!”

Sean Dyche has responded to negativity from Burnley fans, given they are currently in last place in the Premier League.

Burnley, however, do have a couple of games in hand on their rivals, and are only three points off safety.

Recently, the club’s fans voiced their frustration with how the season is going, something which Dyche believes his team are well capable of dealing with.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Man United, he said that this is nothing new to Burnley, and they have been through it all before.

Sean Dyche on Burnley situation

He said: “We have to remind the players of the values they’ve got and the ability they got. We also need to remind them of the experiences we’ve had. We’ve been down this road before!

“We’re actually one point better off at this stage than when we were a couple of seasons ago, it’s a clear sign we can turn things around, and we have done in the past.

“Some of the stats and facts from the second half of our seasons have generally been strong. We need to keep working and forcing ourselves to win games.

“We need all noses pointed in the right direction, and the players know that. But we’ve been down this road before…”

Sean Dyche’s Burnley side

This comes after a section of Burnley fans booed at the end of their 0-0 draw at home against Watford on Saturday night.

Speaking after the game, he said: “Concern doesn’t change anything. It’s about responding to what the challenge is. We’ve done that before. Two clean sheets in a row… We’ll continue building.”

Burnley play host to Man United on Tuesday night in what will be a difficult task for Dyche’s men.

However, their opposition have had two positive Covid cases this week, who will likely miss Tuesday night’s game. More on that here.

