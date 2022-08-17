Seamus Coleman pinpoints one Ireland player who has impressed him lately

High praise from the captain.

Seamus Coleman has pinpointed one Ireland player who has particularly impressed him lately, with the Everton captain claiming Josh Cullen has stood out over the past year or so.

Coleman did not play a major role in Ireland’s most recent Nations League break on the pitch due to injury, but such is his personality he was keeping a close eye on everything going on behind the scenes and on the field.

It was a mixed set of games, with some excellent performances and some the opposite. Coleman was recently asked whether or not there was a good vibe going among players going into the next set of games in September.

He said: “There’s always a good vibe in the squad. We have a very good squad. All the lads that come into the squad for the first time are always made very welcome by the senior lads. We’ve a great mix of senior players and young players.

“There’s no getting away that it’s up and down at times, but when it clicks, we’ve been very good. We’ve got to believe in that.”

Speaking about the future of this Ireland squad, he said that things will only get better when the young players involved get more experience.

Seamus Coleman on Josh Cullen

He namedropped Cullen as a player who was stood out “massively” on international duty over the past year and a half.

He said: “Slowly but surely lads will develop. Lads will have soon have 20 or 25 caps under their belt. That there can be massive for the group.

“Over the last 12-18 months, people like Josh Cullen have stood out massively and played really well for Ireland. Little things like that are massive positives for us.

“Going forward we’ve got to be better in certain games, of course. But there have been games where we’ve looked very good as well. We’re all looking forward to coming in and playing football in front of our fans, and pulling on that green shirt again.”

Ireland’s next two Nations League games are against Armenia and Scotland, two sides that Stephen Kenny will be looking to get three points against.

