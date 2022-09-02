Seamus Coleman hits back at Jamie Carragher over criticism

He’s not having it…

Seamus Coleman has responded to Jamie Carragher’s comments from last season, where the former Liverpool man said he “felt sorry” for the Everton captain.

Carragher referred to Everton’s backline as a “Championship” back four, including Coleman, but insisted that he had more sympathy for the Irishman than the others in the team.

The comments were not meant to be too harsh on Coleman, but they did come across slightly condescending.

🗣 "This back four is a Championship back four."@Carra23 believes the Everton defence are not "too good to go down" pic.twitter.com/ID7foC3jvv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

Speaking to the Sunday World, the Ireland and Everton captain has since responded to imply that Carragher was too harsh on his club on a number of occasions.

Seamus Coleman on Jamie Carragher

He said: “We were everyone’s punching bag at that time and we were very bad on that night, but you just want some balance in the comments from pundits at times.

“When you see Richarlison’s ankle bending over on a TV replay and some of the pundits are telling him to get up and stop play acting, then that can feel a little different.

“People were well within their rights to question us last season given where we were, but the lads showed great character to get out of the situation we were in.

“At the end of it all, it could have been a disastrous season for Everton, so you have to understand where pundits are coming from at times.”

In typical Coleman fashion, he went on to say that he understands how difficult a job it is to be a pundit at times, but questions if sometimes, those on Sky Sports just say things for the sake of it.

Coleman did praise Roy Keane for the way he acts as a pundit, insisting it’s not an easy job, and that he is being authentic on Sky Sports.

“He was like that as a player speaking to his teammates, saying it as he sees it. Now he is doing that as a pundit.

“I like Roy, I have a lot of time for Roy and I am definitely more likely to tune into the TV on a Sunday when he is on the Sky Sports panel.”

