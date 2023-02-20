Seamus Coleman gets last laugh over Wilfried Gnonto’s post-match antics

A satisfying day at the office for the Irishman.

Seamus Coleman had the last laugh when he and Wilfried Gnonto came head-to-head both during the game and afterwards on Saturday.

Everton won the crucial game against their relegation rivals thanks to a sensational goal from Coleman, while he also managed to mark Gnonto (one of the more in-form players in the league) out of the game.

After the game, Gnonto approached Coleman and appeared to be congratulating him on the win and the goal, as he was patting him on the back and smiling.

When taking a closer look, it appears that the conversation wasn’t so friendly, as the two were getting more and more animated when talking to each other.

In the end they had to be separated, while Gnonto picked up a yellow card in the process.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever know what was truly said between the two, but it’s safe to say that Coleman had the last laugh.

Seamus Coleman vs Wilfried Gnonto

Sean Dyche praised Coleman after the game for keeping Gnonto so quiet, while also managing to get on the scoresheet.

The manager said: “Gnonto’s been playing very well for them, and he [Coleman] shut him down very quickly.”

Coleman himself downplayed his performance against Leeds after the game, insisting that he wouldn’t be able to score that goal if he tried another 10 times.

He said: “I went as fast as my legs could take me to get into the final third. It was a lovely ball from Alex, but I knew nobody was in the box. So I just tried to hit the target.

“Everyone was expecting the cross I suppose but the way my hip was feeling I couldn’t wrap my leg around it so I just thought I’d have a shot. I knew he’d be anticipating the cross. I wouldn’t catch it like that if I tried again another 10 times.”

