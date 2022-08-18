Seamus Coleman speaks on Festy Ebosele making Italian move

A growing trend among young Irish footballers…

Seamus Coleman has spoken about Festy Ebosele and other young Irish footballers making the move to Italy, instead of going to England.

Ebosele made his Serie A debut last weekend, coming on for Udinese against Italian giants AC Milan, in what will hopefully be the first of many appearances on the continent.

Ebosele is one of many to make the move to Italy, with Aaron Connolly, Liam Kerrigan and James Abankwah all also plying their trade in either Serie A or Serie B.

Coleman said that it’s a shame that this opportunity wasn’t as readily available for him and others of his generation, but that it’s great it’s happening now.

Seamus Coleman on Festy Ebosle to Italy

Answering a question from Pundit Arena, he said: “My generation it just wasn’t really there. Clubs are more open to things like that now. When I was coming through, it was go to England, play in England and that’s it.

“It’s great to see. I’ve had a few conversations with Festy over the summer and he was so excited by it, he was so looking forward to it. I’m glad to see he’s played against AC Milan, I’m hoping he’ll have a good season.”

Speaking about the other players out in Italy, he said: “I think it’s a great platform for them. If they do well there, the recognition they can get or the plaudits they can get, or even the moves they can get from that could be massive.

“It’s so important for our lads just to go and play football. Whether that be it in Italy, England, Spain or whatever. It’s so good to see. It’s great for fans as well, it gives them something to look at, other leagues to look at.”

