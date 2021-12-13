Seamus Coleman criticised for role in third Crystal Palace goal

The Irish captain is not getting the best feedback.

Seamus Coleman is being heavily criticised for his role in Crystal Palace’s third goal on Sunday evening.

Everton lost 3-1 to the London side, as Rafa Benitez’s men proved unable to capitalise on their impressive win over Arsenal on Monday night.

Coleman was criticised for a clearance he made for Conor Gallagher’s first goal of the night, but it was what he did for Gallagher’s second that seems to have really landed him in it.

Seamus Coleman error vs Crystal Palace

With just minutes left in the game, Coleman was awarded a free-kick deep into his own half. Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp seemed to be in no rush to get out of Coleman’s way, understandably.

The Donegal man booted the ball in the direction of Schlupp, either in an attempt to get him booked or just to get the ball back in play, but he failed to hit the midfielder.

Instead the ball went to his Everton teammate Andre Gomes, who failed to take control. It ended up at Chelsea loanee Gallagher’s feet, who unleashed a strike that any footballer in the world would be proud of, to seal the game for his team.

🎙️ "He started it, and boy has he finished it!" Conor Gallagher – take a bow! 👏 The 21-year-old seals the deal for #CPFC with a stunning strike 💥 pic.twitter.com/xZOaDsjN3c — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 12, 2021

Many on social media criticised Coleman for not acting calmly in the situation, though there is a good chance he was just frantically trying to get the ball up the pitch so his side had a chance to equalise.

And while his free-kick did leave Everton in danger, Gomes certainly could have done more to help out his captain.

It wasn’t a total nightmare of an evening for Coleman either, as he did have a part to play in Everton’s only goal of the game, showing that he is still a useful asset going forward, even at 33.

Next up for the struggling side is a trip to Chelsea, followed by a home match against Leicester.

