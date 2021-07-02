Seamus Coleman says Benitez banners don’t represent respectful Everton fans

“I think it would be very unfair to judge the Everton fans on one banner or two banners.”

Seamus Coleman has said that threatening banners that were aimed at Rafael Benitez do not represent respectful Everton fans.

An image shared on social media showed a white sheet in the Wirral area (close to where Benitez lives) with the words, ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign.’ This was believed to be a reference to Benitez taking the Everton job, having managed their fiercest rivals, Liverpool, for six years.

But Everton captain Seamus Coleman has said that the club’s fanbase, as a whole, should not be judged on one banner.

Coleman on banners aimed at Benitez

He said: “Every club has got some fans that overstep the mark in some regard. Some of the banners weren’t ideal but I think that’s a small minority. You don’t know how old these people are, you don’t know how connected they are to the football club.

“When things happen in football like this, these things come across as being very big news but you actually don’t know, is that a small group of people? Is it one person? You don’t know but it looks like it’s the whole fanbase.

“I know the Everton fanbase are a good bunch of people. They’re really respectful, really hard working, they love their football club. I think it would be very unfair to judge the Everton fans on one banner or two banners. We don’t even know how connected or how often they go to the games… we don’t know anything about the people who put them banners out.”

Coleman was speaking at the launch of the SPAR Better Choices campaign on Thursday

Coleman optimistic fans in the stadium will back Benitez

The Donegal man also said that he thinks once fans get into the stadium and see Benitez working, they will back him.

He said: “We understand how the fans feel about their football club. There’s been a bit of unrest among the fans, we understand that, but I also know Everton fans, I know how they work, I know that once the manager signs that contract they will back him 100 per cent.

“Once he gets in the stadium they will back him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, rafael benitez, Seamus Coleman