Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth

The club released a fascinating statement.

Bournemouth confirmed on Tuesday morning that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

This shocking decision comes after his Bournemouth side travelled to Anfield and lost 9-0 in a difficult day for the Cherries.

Scott Parker critical of lack of spending.

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick, while the club has now begun a search for a new head-coach.

Speaking after the Liverpool game, Parker criticised the lack of money spent by the club on players after they secured promotion.

The Cherries have only spent £22.6m on two players so far this summer, on top of bringing in three others on free transfers.

The statement released by Bournemouth heavily implies that there was an issue between Parker and the club that was more about “strategy”, and how the club is operated, as opposed to results.

Bournemouth part ways with Scott Parker

Co-owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Bournemouth have not even had that bad of a start to the season after returning to the Premier League.

They won their first game of the season against Aston Villa, and defeated Norwich in the Carabao Cup, while their three defeats were to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

