Scott McTominay could be on the move

It looks as though Scott McTominay could be leaving Manchester United in this transfer window.

It emerged last week that Newcastle United were eager to sign McTominay this month, and the latest reports suggest that the midfielder is now considering listening to offers from the richest club in the world.

McTominay was once a crucial part of Man United’s team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Erik ten Hag does not rely on him as much, having strengthened the central midfield area.

Since Christian Eriksen and Casemiro signed for the club, McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Man United.

That being said, the Scotland international has still started some huge games this season, including wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as the defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

However, McTominay has not started a league game since this 6-3 defeat, which was in October.

A report in The Telegraph suggests that McTominay is concerned by his limited game-time this season, and that would be willing to sign for Newcastle before the January 31 deadline.

Scott McTominay to Newcastle

While Eddie Howe is normally the sort of manager who does not like discussing potential transfers in public, he did make it clear that he would not be interested in bringing McTominay in on loan, and that if he were to be signed it would be a permanent deal.

McTominay is a very physical player who can play in a number of positions, and he is a player who “puts himself about” more than most.

This is the sort of player that Howe likes, and he would be hoping to turn McTominay into a Joelinton type of midfielder.

If McTominay does make the move to Newcastle, he could still end up playing Champions League football next season, as the Magpies are just as much in the race for the top four as his current club.

Read More About: Manchester United, Scott McTominay