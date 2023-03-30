Scott McTominay to Newcastle makes a lot of sense

It’s clear why Eddie Howe wants him.

Scott McTominay had a top class international window over the past week or so with Scotland.

He didn’t start his side’s first game against Cyprus, but he did come off the bench to score two goals in a 3-0 win.

Just a few days later, he was rewarded for his performance Cyprus against with a start against Spain, and he took that chance as well as anyone could have hoped to.

He scored two brilliant and very similar goals in a 2-0 win over the footballing greats, and while it was certainly a weakened Spanish side, Scotland didn’t create a whole lot of other chances aside from McTominay’s two goals.

Both goals came from McTominay having a strong engine, getting himself into a dangerous area with a late run into the box, and then striking the ball cleanly to ensure it beat the goalkeeper.

This is something that McTominay has done a lot for United off the bench this season, and he himself said after the game that he used to be a forward until he took a growth spurt.

Scott McTominay linked with Newcaslte

With Casemiro suspended for the next few games, McTominay will likely come in and play holding midfielder for United, but it’s clear why Eddie Howe wants to sign him for Newcastle, and it’s not to sit in front of the back four.

McTominay is an extremely physical player, and he is well over 6-foot.

This is the sort of player that Howe likes, and he would be hoping to turn McTominay into a Joelinton-type of midfielder.

Howe wants his Newcastle side to be tough to beat, hard to break down and robust. McTominay could slot brilliantly into a midfield trio for Howe’s side, as they look to continue going up the table.

Man United will be hoping he has a good end to the season, so they can pick up a decent fee for the academy graduate.

Read next: Marcus Rashford hits out at “nonsense” contract story

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Scott McTominay