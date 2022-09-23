Two Irish strikers top interesting Championship stat list

Not bad from the two Ireland internationals.

Stephen Kenny has a difficult decision on his hands when it comes to picking two or three players to start up front against Scotland on Saturday night.

He has a lot of options, but only a few who are in form. If he is going off form, it would make sense to start Scott Hogan and Chiedozie Ogbene together up top.

Hogan and Ogbene have scored nine goals between them in the Championship, which is a very strong return so early in the season.

On top of that, an interesting stat has emerged about how clinical the two Irish strikers have been in the league this season.

Hogan is statistically the most clinical striker in the Championship this season, with 36% of his shots in the league resulting in a goal.

According to The Second Tier Podcast, Ogbene is in fourth place, not far off Hogan, with 25% of his shots returning a goal.

Most clinical strikers in the Championship: 1️⃣ Scott Hogan – 36% of shots result in a goal

2️⃣ Oscar Estupinan- 33%

3️⃣ Tommy Conway – 29%

4️⃣ Carlton Morris – 25%

➡️ Chiedozie Ogbene – 25%

6️⃣ Iliman Ndiaye – 24%

➡️ Jay Rodriguez – 24%#BCFC #HCAFC pic.twitter.com/eTYOpqWP81 — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) September 23, 2022

Scott Hogan and Chiedozie Ogbene.

While it does seem like an unlikely duo for Kenny opt for these two up front against Scotland, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them on the pitch together at some stage during this international break.

Hogan is a very decent option off the bench, as he proved with his impact in the 3-0 win over Scotland during the summer.

He is also coming off the back of a hat-trick in his most recent Championship game, so he could be the man Ireland turn to if they need a goal this weekend.

Ogbene on the other hand is an extremely likely starter, and has been one of the standout performers during the second half of Kenny’s reign.

The Rotherham player is well able to play up front or on the wing, while he could also do a shift at wing-back if Kenny goes for a five-at-the-back.

