Liverpool lining up move for Championship midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, as Jurgen Klopp frantically tries to bolster his midfield options.

After signing Darwin Nunez early in the summer, Klopp suggested that Liverpool’s transfer activity was done and dusted until the next window.

He faced pushback for this from members of the media and from Liverpool fans, who felt as though the squad wasn’t big enough for the season ahead, but the club remained defiant.

However, after a poor start to the season, Klopp came out and publicly said that the club are once again looking for a midfielder, and that he was wrong when he said they had enough cover in that position.

This has led to the links with Berge, who is currently playing in the Championship with Sheffield United.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Klopp does like the player, who Liverpool have been linked with in the past, and that he has a release clause worth £35 million in his Blades contract.

While Liverpool do seem desperate for a midfielder, it does seem unlikely that those in charge would sanction a £35 million move for a Championship player.

There are also links that Manchester United fans will want to ignore, that suggests Liverpool are considering making a move for Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been chased by United all summer, amid constant financial and contract issues at Barcelona, but a move to Manchester now seems extremely unlikely.

De Jong started Barcelona’s game on Sunday night on the bench, and it definitely seems as though all is not right with the Dutchman out in Spain.

If Liverpool do pull it off, it would be a major statement of intent going forward this season.

