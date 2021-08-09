Samuel Umtiti sits out at Barcelona celebrations after being booed all game

The situation at Barcelona is as sour as ever.

Samuel Umtiti sat out Barcelona’s trophy celebrations after he was booed by his club’s supporters every time he got on the ball.

Barca beat Juventus 3-0 in the Joan Camper Trophy final, but what was happening on the pitch is not what the club’s fans are concerned with at the minute.

Barca fans boo Samuel Umtiti during game vs Juventus

The Frenchman came on after around an hour and as he entered the pitch he was met by a chorus of boos and whistles.

While it’s not explicitly clear why he was booed, it is assumed that it’s something to do with the fact that the club tried to offload Umtiti (among other players), in an attempt to clear up the wage bill so that Lionel Messi could be re-signed.

After the game, he was visibly upset, and went to the dressing room instead of joining his teammates as they celebrated lifting the pre-season trophy.

Samuel Umtiti was upset, following the boos during the presentation and the game. He went straight to the locker room after the game & wasn’t in the group picture when the Gamper trophy was awarded. #FCB [@JosepSoldado] pic.twitter.com/sq5ZSdY7iy — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) August 9, 2021

On his own Instagram, the 27-year-old posted: “Sometimes, it’s better to say nothing and let the silence take care of things.”

Barcelona players respond to Umtiti reception

Speaking after the game, Umtiti’s fellow central defender Gerard Pique said that they would be better served encouraging players, instead of booing and whistling.

He said: “People have every right to express themselves, but whistles don’t help.”

Meanwhile, his country Antoine Griezmann simply shared a picture of Umtiti with three knuckle emojis, showing solidarity with his teammate.

While they played excellently against Juventus on Sunday night, things have only gotten worse for them since the final whistle blew.

In the wake of Messi’s dramatic exit, it has been confirmed that his close friend Sergio Aguero will miss the first ten weeks of the season with a calf injury.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, samuel umtiti