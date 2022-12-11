England fans fume over Sam Matterface commentary line

A tad disrespectful towards Harry Kane.

Sam Matterface is being criticised on social media for a line he said on commentary during England’s World Cup defeat to France on Saturday night.

England lost the game 2-1, thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Aurelien Tchouaméni, but it could have all been so different had Harry Kane converted his late penalty.

Kane got England back in the game by converting a penalty, and he had the chance to score a second with just a few minutes left in the match.

He stepped up from 12 yards out against his club teammate Hugo Lloris, and surprisingly smashed the ball well over the bar.

Clearly Kane was distraught after the miss, and after the game, but luckily he won’t have been able to hear what commentator Matterface said on BBC.

Sam Matterface criticised for Harry Kane comment

His response to Kane missing the penalty was: “We needed Gary Lineker, we got Chris Waddle.”

This is of course a reference to the fact that Waddle missed a crucial penalty at Italia 90, and was hounded by the British media as a result.

Unfortunately for him, it clearly hasn’t left the memories of many English people, and you would have to feel for him watching at home.

They needed Gary Lineker, they got Chris Waddle. Such a poor comment by the awful Sam Matterface. We needed Clive Tyldesley and got Sam Matterface — 𝐄𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨 (@FPL_ElStatto) December 10, 2022

Kane could well be the next person that the British media reference now when it comes to missing a high-profile penalty, while Gareth Southgate’s side also lost last year’s Euro 2020 final on penalties.

Over on RTE, George Hamilton was similarly ruthless, saying: “What a miss. Not even close. You’d have put your house on him after the first one he converted, but that’s as bad as it gets.”

France now advance to the semi-final to take on Morocco, with Argentina and Croatia facing off in the other semi.

