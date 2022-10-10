League of Ireland teenage star linked with Man City move

Exciting stuff.

League of Ireland teenage sensation Sam Curtis has been linked with a move to Manchester City, following an excellent breakthrough season.

Curtis is playing regular football for St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland, despite still only being 16 years of age.

RTE is reporting that Manchester City are currently the favourites to sign the youngster, though it couldn’t happen in full until December 2023 due to the prohibition of the transfer of underage Irish players to the UK following Brexit.

City have had success with this sort of transfer in the past, making a £14 million profit of Gavin Bazunu after he was signed from Shamrock Rovers.

RTÉ Sport have reported that Curtis would be loaned back to St Pat’s as part of any deal, which would be “financially lucrative” for the Dublin club.

While Curtis will be enjoying playing regular football, the prospect of signing for arguably the best team in world football would be equally tempting.

St. Pat’s manager Tim Clancy was full of praise for the youngster after he played a key part in their last-minute winner on Friday night.

Super goal all round but especially the defending from 16-year-old Sam Curtis. Bullied an experienced pro in Robbie Benson out of it pic.twitter.com/lUVnxbD7VD — Dave Donnelly (@YeSecondPost) October 7, 2022

He said: “It’s a fantastic goal but it starts with a 16 year old showing a lot more wisdom than you think at that age.”

The goal aside, he went on to heap even more praise on him, insisting he is physically “ridiculous” for his age.

“I don’t think Ryan O’Kane got the better of him at any stage,” insisted Clancy.

“Physically Sam is ridiculous for a 16 year old, how aggressive he is, how strong he is and how brave he is. He puts his head in and wins tackles.

“The other side of him now where he’s making good decisions, 93rd minute, where instead of just clearing it he has that composure now and uses his body really well.

“He has been phenomenal, 16 years of age and I think he has a bright future.”

