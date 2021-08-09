Ryan Christie’s hat-trick of assists for Celtic on Sunday was a thing of beauty

Not something you see every day.

Celtic defeated Dundee 6-0 on Sunday in front of the biggest crowd at Celtic Park since March 2020.

A hat-trick for Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi helped Celtic on their way, but it was the incredible work of Ryan Christie that really caught the eye in Scotland this weekend.

Ryan Christie’s three gorgeous assists

Christie registered three assists on the day, which is quite impressive as is, but when you see the quality of the assists, you can see why he’s got people talking.

The first of his assists came after a lovely bit of skill, before he put in an inch-perfect cross into the box. The second saw him muscle the defender off the ball, again before playing the ball beautifully across the penalty area.

The final was a classy through ball that literally could not have been weighted any better, which Furuhashi calmly slotted home.

Ryan Christie attracting interest from elsewhere

Christie seemingly has a tough decision on his hands in the coming days, as interest from other clubs appears to be ramping up.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said that the decision is up to the player, but that he doesn’t feel he needs his arm twisted to stay.

Ryan Christie vs. Dundee: 100% take-on success

80 touches

8 chances created

6 duels won

5 shots

4 crosses

3 big chances created

3 assists What a performance. 😍 pic.twitter.com/NDiJqffCLG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2021

He said: “I don’t think I need to twist his arm. I’ve already said that if this (playing in front of fans at Celtic) doesn’t convince him, I don’t think anything can. I think there are more questions for Ryan than me. I’d love to have him as part of the club.” Speaking after the game himself, Christie said: “That’s what everybody’s missed and that was another thing the gaffer touched on before the game, we need to feed off that and it’s a huge advantage for us throughout a season, playing in front of our fans. “It was a great win. We wanted to start the home campaign on a good foot, the manager was determined about that before the game and, obviously, with even more fans allowed in, we wanted to send them away showing them all the hard work we’ve put in pre-season. I think we did that.”

