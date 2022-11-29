Ruben Neves speaks in support of Portugal vs Uruguay pitch invader

“We are with them…”

Ruben Neves has spoken out in support of the pitch invader who disrupted Portugal’s win over Uruguay on Monday night.

In the second-half of the World Cup group stage game, a man ran on to the pitch with a rainbow flag in his hand, clearly protesting the laws against gay people in Qatar.

The man in question was also wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front and ‘Respect for Iranian Women’ on the back.

He was quickly escorted off the pitch by steward at the game, and the match resumed, though plenty of people were left talking about the incident.

This pitch invader during the Portugal-Uruguay match was holding a rainbow flag. The front of his shirt read 'Save Ukraine' and the back read 'Respect For Iranian Women'. pic.twitter.com/DeHDf4jQ7S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

Ruben Neves on pitch invader from Portugal vs Uruguay

Neves was among those asked about the incident after the game, and the Wolves’ midfielder wished that the protester would be safe and untouched in the aftermath.

He said: “It’s a normal thing to happen. I hope nothing happens to the boy because we understand his message. We are with them.”

Bruno Fernandes also spoke out in support of the pitch invader, before insisting that footballers in Qatar do not currently have “much strength” to make change.

He said: “We respect all human rights but those are political issues where we don’t really have much strength.”

🗣 "We respect all human rights but those are political issues where we don't really have much strength." Bruno Fernandes is asked about the pitch invader who ran on the field holding a rainbow flag and a shirt with messages of support to Ukraine & Iran #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hX6mEyDqIJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

Reports have emerged to suggest that the protester in question has been released without charge, though this is not yet confirmed or verified by the person themselves.

Qatar World Cup.

It would come as no surprise if there are more protests of a similar nature, especially as the games in Qatar get more important.

Just over four years ago, a protester stormed the pitch in the World Cup final in Russia, and there is every chance something similar could happen in the final this year.

