Ruben Neves sends message to Marcus Rashford with celebration

The controversy about this celebration goes on…

Ruben Neves scored the third goal in Wolves’ 3-0 demolition of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, in what was a massive win for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Neves scored a beautiful third goal to finish the game off, after a nice through ball from winger Adama Traore. The midfield maestro took one lovely touch before slotting the ball home with his left foot, sending Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker the wrong way completely.

After he scored the goal, Neves did his trademark celebration, pointing to his temple – something which he has been doing for years at this point.

However, in recent months Marcus Rashford has started doing the same thing, and clearly to Neves’ frustration, the Manchester United forward is getting quite a bit of attention for it.

Neves ran over to the Wolves fans and did his celebrations, before quite clearly making a gesture as if to say “This is my celebration, I did it first”.

Ruben Neves vs Marcus Rashford

Ruben Neves let everyone know that he was the one who came up with the ‘Marcus Rashford celebration’ 😅 pic.twitter.com/yTagvfNAep — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 5, 2023

Many Wolves fans have pointed out that Neves did the celebration against Man United in 2019, after he scored a beautiful goal, in a game in which Rashford was playing.

However, it would come as no surprise if Rashford himself was aware that he isn’t the first to do the celebration, and it’s simply something that he enjoys doing.

While Neves can definitely say he did it before Rashford, there is no doubt that it has been popularised by the Man United forward, as it has appeared across a number of sports in the past few weeks, including cricket and tennis.

Bukayo Saka did the celebration after he scored a beautiful goal against Man United a few weeks ago, not long after Rashford did it in the same game.

Neves is the second to seemingly respond to Rashford doing the celebration, after Nicklas Bendtner also took issue with it. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: marcus rashford, ruben neves