Ruben Neves once again linked with move to Man United

They’re trying again…

Ruben Neves has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United in January.

The Wolves midfielder was heavily rumoured to be on United’s list of potential transfers during the summer, but for one reason or another, the move never worked out.

Neves is one of Bruno Lage’s most important players at Wolves, so it would be extremely unlikely for him to move to a fellow Premier League club for cheap.

However, it is believed that a player in Neves’ position is the number one priority for Ralf Rangnick’s side, and there aren’t many in the Premier League who do it better than Neves.

He remains under contract at Wolves until 2024, so they will feel absolutely no pressure to sell, unless the player himself starts pushing for a move.

Neves is known for having an incredible strike, especially from distance, having once scored a goal of the season contender against the club who are now chasing him.

Ruben Neves to Man United?

While this was a move that seems like it was more likely to happen during the summer, it is still one that should be fairly high on United’s list of priorities.

Rangnick’s side clearly have an issue building the ball up from the back, and this could be something that Neves would be able to solve with his vision, technique and long passing abilities.

You could make the argument that Neves has a number of the same skills as Paul Pogba, but given the likelihood of him departing the club this summer, it makes this deal all the more likely to go through.

However, after Wolves’ 1-0 win over United on Monday, the player himself will be questioning if Manchester is somewhere he wants to be at present.

Read More About: Manchester United, ruben neves, wolves