Roy Keane linked with return to management

A Championship job could well become available soon…

Roy Keane has been strongly linked with a return to management, with West Brom reportedly interested in hiring the Corkman.

Keane was in attendance at Wednesday night’s game between West Brom and Preston North End, which Steve Bruce’s side lost 1-0.

Bruce is under serious pressure at this point, as he finds his side in the relegation zone of the Championship.

This will come as a major disappointment to the West Brom staff and fanbase, as it wasn’t too long ago that they were a strong Premier League outfit.

While Keane has not commented on the fact that he is being linked with the job, he has made it clear recently that he is eager to return to management in some capacity.

Roy Keane to West Brom?

He has recently been linked with the Sunderland job, as well as one or two roles in Scotland, although none have gotten over the line.

A familiar face in the crowd at Preston…👀 pic.twitter.com/6ibhvHm30P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 5, 2022

Taking over relegation strugglers West Brom could be the ideal move for him, as it is where he did his best work as a manager when he first got into it with Sunderland.

However, there is still the small matter of Bruce being in charge at West Brom, much to the frustration of Baggies fans.

Speaking after Wednesday night’s game, Bruce could only say that he “hopes” to be in charge of West Brom’s next game this weekend.

He said: “The frustration is there for everybody. I can understand how people feel. We’ve not got the results we’ve needed, but I still think we’re on the right course.

“I still think we can make a challenge of trying to get up to where we want to be, which is of course around the play-off places. I’m determined to see it through.”

Time will tell if West Brom’s owners see Keane as the answer.

