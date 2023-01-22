Roy Keane calls out Aaron Wan-Bissaka defending myth

Poor defending…

Roy Keane tore into Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his lack of awareness during Arsenal’s first goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

Keane was speaking at half-time of Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Man United at the Emirates, when the game was still 1-1, about Eddie Nketiah’s header that got Mikel Arteta’s team back in the game.

After Marcus Rashford’s brilliant opener got United in front, Arsenal turned the pressure on, and a beautiful Granit Xhaka cross was put into the box, which Nketiah nodded home smartly.

Wan-Bissaka, who was supposed to be marking Nketiah, was described by Cesc Fabregas as being “a bit lazy”, but Keane took it a couple of steps further with his verdict.

Roy Keane on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

He said: “It’s his lack of awareness. It’s as if he can’t believe someone is coming around the back of him. He can see him! He dozes off. It’s a lack of footballing intelligence and lack of concentration.

“Consiering we praise him for being a good defender. Of course he sees him. When I hear people saying ‘I wasn’t aware there was somebody around me’, you’ve got to be aware!

“That’s your job. This is big boy stuff. These are big moments. Do your job and go and attack the ball!”

Wan-Bissaka, as Keane mentioned, is often praised for his defending, but this scene is something which United fans have seen a number of times in the past.

The right-back has a tendency to get caught napping at the back-post when a cross comes in, and it has resulted in him being beaten in the air at crucial moments in the past.

While he is undeniably an excellent tackler, there is more to defending than slide tackles, and it’s definitely something Wan-Bissaka needs to improve on.

