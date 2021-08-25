Roy Keane takes funny dig at Patrick Vieira during exchange with Arsenal fans

Even the Arsenal fans appreciated this.

Roy Keane will always be known first and foremost for his incredible performances on the football pitch, but the way his punditry career is going, a whole new generation of football fans will see him as one of the funniest personalities on television.

Keane’s comedic timing has always been on point, but he definitely seems to be settling into his role on Sky Sports, now more than ever.

Roy Keane exchange with Arsenal fans

Before Arsenal’s game against Chelsea on Sunday, Keane was understandably getting a bit of light ribbing from those who supported the club that he had countless epic duels with.

However, the former Manchester United captain had the perfect response to some fans that were giving him a tough time.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, Arsenal fans can be heard trying to get Keane’s attention. One of them asks the Corkman “Where’s Patrick? Where’s Vieira?”

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder responds by pointing to his pocket, implying that is where the current Crystal Palace manager is.

Keane recently said to Gary Neville in an interview that he did feel he was always a better player than Vieira, but the two seem to be on decent terms at this point.

They recently revisited their iconic tunnel encounter before a game at Highbury, and neither of them seem to be holding a grudge about what happened on the day.

Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has not got off to the best start at Crystal Palace, as his side has failed to score a goal in two Premier League games. Saturday saw them draw 0-0 with Brentford, which at least got his team off the mark after a 3-0 loss against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

On Tuesday, Palace lost 1-0 to Watford, seeing them crash out of the EFL Cup at the earliest possible stage.

