Roy Keane tears into Declan Rice

Roy Keane tore into Declan Rice ahead of Manchester United’s win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Man United came from behind to defeat West Ham in the FA Cup, ensuring Erik ten Hag’s side advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Before the game, Keane was asked about Rice, and the reports linking him with a move away from West Ham.

Keane made it clear that he feels Rice would need to offer more to be worth the price that West Ham are reportedly demanding for him.

Roy Keane on Declan Rice

He said: “I don’t think he’s been that good. I don’t think he’s been great this season. He’s not really kicked on, you know, for all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West ham, how much he’s worth.

“I think he needs to do a lot more. He doesn’t get enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists.”

Ian Wright interrupted Keane at this point to say: “Wow”, which seemed to only egg Keane on further to continue his rant.

Keane continued: “Do you disagree? That’s good. I hope you disagree with me. Because I think I know what I’m talking about, I played in midfield.

“He needs to do a lot more. We’ll see what he’s like now tonight. And listen, I’ve been a fan of him. He turns up every week, he’s always fit, but I just want a bit more from him.

“There’s talk of him, he’s gonna be leaving for big money and going to one of the bigger clubs who will be competing for trophies obviously and playing in Champions League. He needs to do a lot more. It’s just, it’s as simple as that…

“I see him in games at West ham, and I’m not saying he’s playing badly, but sometimes he’s just going through the motions. Sidewards, backwards, taking the easy option.”

Keane has been very complimentary of Rice in the past, but he seems to believe the midfielder’s performances have gotten worse alongside West Ham’s results.

