Roy Keane to be interviewed for Sunderland job

A return for Keano?

Roy Keane is set to be interviewed for the Sunderland manager’s job, according to the latest reports.

The Daily Mail have reported that Sunderland’s hierarchy are hoping to speak with Keane in the coming days.

The former Ireland captain once managed Sunderland, and won the Championship with them back in 2007, guiding them to the Premier League.

It was arguably where he has done his best work as a manager or coach, though he was Ireland’s assistant manager during the impressive Euro 2016 era.

This news comes after Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday on the back of a shocking 6-0 defeat at Bolton which left them third in the table.

While this result was an embarrassing one for the Black Cats, all hope is not lost, and if Keane does go in, the expectation will be to get Sunderland promoted to the Championship.

However, he has competition for the job, as his old nemesis Mick McCarthy has reportedly also been interviewed for the role.

Roy Keane to Sunderland?

Nowadays, Keane is notorious for his outspoken nature on Sky Sports and ITV, where he is an extremely regular pundit and analysist.

He recently said on Sky Sports that he feels as though he would be able to manage Man United if he were asked to do so, stating: “I’d have no problem going into any dressing room, that wouldn’t be a problem.”

He continued: “People tend to forget I have managed before and I did okay in the Premier League with Sunderland!”

🗣 "People tend to forget I have managed before and I did okay in the Premier League with Sunderland!" Roy Keane replies to #MUFC fans who wanted him to be installed as interim manager… 👀 pic.twitter.com/ri7i6H7S3A — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 28, 2021

He revealed not long ago that he was in negotiations with a Championship club about becoming manager, but it never came to fruition.

In fact it was never even revealed which Championship club it was. Perhaps it won’t be long until we see him back in the Championship, if he gets the Sunderland job and gains promotion.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: roy keane, sunderland