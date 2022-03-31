Roy Keane unhappy with Ireland’s celebrations vs Lithuania

“Come on… Get over it.”

Roy Keane has made it clear that he is unhappy with Stephen Kenny and Ireland’s celebrations vs Lithuania, following Troy Parrott’s late winner.

Parrott scored a cracking goal to win the game, stretching Ireland’s unbeaten run to eight games, and keeping some much-needed momentum going for Kenny.

The celebrations at the end of the game were plentiful, with Irish fans’, players and coaches all going wild, largely due to the fact a 20-year-old had come on to the bench and scored a last-minute winner.

Come for the goal 🚀

Stay for the 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 🤌 Enjoy every second of @troyparrott9's last-minute strike and the celebrations at FT 😍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/2IHLmU6Rv3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 31, 2022

However, Keane has said that Kenny’s celebration was “way over the top”, reminding everyone that it was only a friendly.

Roy Keane on Stephen Kenny celebration

Speaking on ITV during the week, he said: “It was an important win. Better late than never, but they made hard work of it.

“I think the celebrations at the end are way over the top. But an important goal, even for Parrott — he’s a young player.

“His career has probably stalled a little bit. But they kept going, showed a bit of spirit and fight. You take that win. The feel-good factor — keep that going — A bit of momentum.”

Then, in classic Keane fashion, he told Kenny and co. to “get over it”.

He said: “Honestly, that’s way over the top. For managers, staff and players. To react that way to a friendly win. Come on… Get over it.”

Stephen Kenny celebrations

While Keane may take issue with Kenny and Andrews‘ celebration, as many others might, it did feel like more than a friendly for this young Ireland team.

With four goals disallowed, it very much had the feel of “one of those nights” for Ireland, and for a young, exciting striker to score such a nice goal to win it, meant more than just beating Lithuania in a friendly match.

Regardless, Kenny won’t be too bothered by Keane’s comments and will hope for some more “over the top” celebrations in the Nations League in the summer.

