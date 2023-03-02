Roy Keane takes needless-but-hilarious dig at Spurs

What did they do?

Roy Keane took a needless-but-hilarious dig at Spurs on Wednesday night during the coverage of Manchester United’s win over West Ham.

Man United survived a scare to advance to the quarter-final of the FA Cup, after the Hammers went a goal up in the second-half.

An own-goal added to fine finishes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred ensured United would advance to the next round, where they will take on Fulham at home.

After the game, Keane made it clear that he was unimpressed with West Ham’s performance, despite the London club taking the lead.

During his criticism of West Ham after the game, Keane decided to also take aim at Spurs, for seemingly no reason.

Roy Keane takes shot at Spurs

When asked if he was ever worried that West Ham would go on to win the game, Keane said: “No, it never happens, seen it all before.

“They come, they get a bit giddy, they have opportunities.

“Loads of teams, not just West Ham, the Spurs’ of this world, they come to Old Trafford, they have a little bit of possession, one or two chances, they’re all excited.

“They get plaudits, then they end up getting beaten. I’ve seen it over the years, it’s laughable.”

💬 "They come, they get a bit giddy, they have opportunities. It's loads of teams – not just West Ham but the Spurs' of this world. They come to Old Trafford, they have a little bit of possession, one or two chances, get all excited and end up getting beaten." 👀 Roy Keane pic.twitter.com/oeIt4o8Zah — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

Keane has often been critical of Spurs in the past, with one comment in particular now iconic when it comes to putdowns from one team to another.

He recalled a brief a teamtalk given by Alex Ferguson back in the day that summed up how the Man United dressing room felt about Spurs at the time.

He said: “It was Tottenham at home. I thought please don’t go on about Tottenham, we all know what Tottenham is about, they are nice and tidy but we’ll f—–g do them. He came in and said: ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’, and that was it. Brilliant.

Read next: Ivan Toney releases first statement following gambling c”harges

