Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane’s criticism of Jordan Henderson inclusion

Keane and Southgate butting heads once again.

Roy Keane was great value for entertainment during punditry for England’s match against Romania on Sunday. The former Manchester United captain questioned why Gareth Southgate selected Jordan Henderson to be in the squad for Euro 2020.

Henderson hasn’t played for Liverpool in over three months, and Keane said that the idea of just “having him around” is questionable.

Roy Keane on Gareth Southgate’s decision to include Jordan Henderson in the England squad.

Keane said: “Well he can’t be fit if he can’t start the game against Romania. Physically and mentally, today’s game won’t be that tough to deal with.

“He’s an experienced player, but to not kick a ball for three-and-a-half months and go to a European Championship… he can’t be right.

“I’ve heard lots of people say they want him around the place. For what? Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing-song? Do quizzes in the evenings? What does he do? And if you’re Liverpool then you wouldn’t be happy either.”

Quite a hilarious comment, but Gareth Southgate didn’t seem to think so.

Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane

Responding to Keane’s comment, the England manager said: “Well, I think firstly we are not distracted by anything. We know the situation Hendo is in, he’s been a very positive influence around the camp with the group.

“It’s a step forward for him physically today, which was important for him to be able to play some sort of part in the tournament and we are realistic about what that could be.

“It’s not a situation where it’s dividing the group or it’s unrealistic what’s possible.

“We’re not hanging our hat on him being fit and if we can get him to a good level, then that’s a bonus. We’ve got 26 players, which hasn’t been the case before.”

Henderson played 45 minutes against Romania on Sunday, wherein he controversially missed a penalty after taking the ball out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hands.

Euro 2020 kicks off on this Friday with a game between Italy and Turkey.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020, gareth southgate, jordan henderson, roy keane