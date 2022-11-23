Roy Keane takes jab at Declan Rice and Jack Grealish

“A taste of their own medicine…”

Roy Keane has taken a dig at Declan Rice and Jack Grealish during his coverage of Germany vs Japan on Wednesday morning.

Keane was speaking on ITV about the German squad, which features Jamal Musiala, one of the most promising prospects in football at the minute.

Musiala is in the Germany squad, despite having played for the England youth teams throughout his teenage years.

Keane poked fun at the fact that Musiala played for England at youth level, before selecting Germany, referencing both Rice and Grealish.

Rice and Grealish of course played for Ireland before switching to England, with Rice going as far as playing three senior games for Ireland’s international side.

Speaking about the Musiala situation, Keane said: “It’s good that England have been given a taste of their own medicine. They took Rice and Grealish… Don’t get me started on that.”

Roy Keane on Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

In the past, Keane explained why he feels as though Rice and Grealish were never going to play for Ireland for any length of time.

In November of 2021, he said: “Does anybody think that a player should be given a cap for Ireland to play so he doesn’t declare for another country?

“Well, that’s the wrong reason for somebody to play for Ireland.

“You can’t throw out caps willy-nilly to tie players down. I had Jack at Aston Villa and Declan was in our squad but to me they were always English.

“I never had that feeling about them. You can’t bribe or blackmail players. It wasn’t a case of myself and Martin up in the room. And us saying, ‘we’ll play them tomorrow so they’re stuck with us’.

“That wouldn’t be fair on the people of Ireland. It’s the most stupid argument you can have.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, jack grealish, roy keane