Roy Keane names one pundit he struggled to work with

“We couldn’t get over that hurdle of what happened in the past…”

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher appeared as guests on a live version of Gary Neville’s interview series The Overlap, where the three Premier League legends answered a number of questions.

They ranged from questions about their playing days, to infamous stories from nights out, to life post-football.

And when discussing life after football, they simply couldn’t ignore Keane’s work as a pundit.

Keane has found a home on Sky Sports, where his comedic timing mixed with brutal honesty goes down a treat with fans almost every week.

Roy Keane’s punditry

One question he was asked was about whether or not he was ever concerned that some incidents from his playing days would ever spill over into the studio years later.

His response? “Yes.”

He continued: “Most weeks, really! No there’s one or two I’ve done games with where we couldn’t get over that hurdle of what happened in the past.”

He was of course pressed by the crowd to say who he was referring to, and he duly obliged. Alan Shearer.

He simply said: “Shearer. Forget it…”

Gary Neville teased him over a celebrity boxing match, which Keane says he would lose, as he is a bit older than the Newcastle legend (even though Shearer is in fact a year older than him).

Roy Keane vs Alan Shearer

Keane and Shearer never saw eye to eye on the pitch, with one moment in particular that Keane will always regret.

Back in 2001, Newcastle were taking on Man United, and Keane was attempting to take a throw-in.

Keane threw the football at Shearer, words were exchanged between the pair and the Man United captain swung a punch at his opponent, and threw the ball at him. He missed but the referee saw it all unfold and showed Keane a red card.

Shearer went on to score the winner, ultimately getting the better of the Corkman. Speaking years afterwards, Shearer said that Keane was waiting for him after the game.

He said: “When the final whistle went, Roy was standing at the top of the stairs waiting for me. I’m pretty sure a few more choice words exchanged, there was some bustling and scrambling.

“But there were way too many people between us for anything physical to actually happen. That’s usually how it pans out in football.”

It sounds like we won’t see Shearer on Sky Sports any time soon.

