Roy Keane on top form with Pep Guardiola comment

Perfect comedic timing as ever.

Roy Keane was on top form on Friday night with his comment about Pep Guardiola’s attitude.

Keane was on punditry for Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, which came courtesy of a lovely finish by defender Nathan Ake.

It was a dominant performance by Guardiola’s side, with the manager putting out a very strong XI in the cup competition.

Mikel Arteta on the other hand did leave a few players to be rested, with Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all starting the game from the bench.

Guardiola’s side are now in with a decent chance of winning the FA Cup, having knocked out Chelsea and Arsenal already, but that didn’t mean that the manager was too pleased after the game.

Roy Keane on Pep Guardiola

Even before the game, Guardiola gave quite a tetchy interview to ITV’s Gabriel Clarke, something which both Ian Wright and Keane pointed out.

Wright said: “I never hear anything out of these interviews. He always seems like somebody that doesn’t want to be doing them. It’s really strange because I thought Gabriel was on good form there. He wasn’t being nasty, Gabe…”

Keane then replied with the line of the night, saying: “I think Pep should smile a bit more – and that’s coming from me!”

🗣 “I think Pep should smile a bit more – and that’s coming from me!” 💬 Roy Keane 😆 pic.twitter.com/iNhxGXtlFO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 27, 2023

Keane left Wright in hysterics with his response, but he did have a point, as Guardiola seemed in bad form for the entire night.

He was slightly more pleased after the match having seen his side advance to the next round, but he knows that he still has it all to do to catch Arsenal in the league.

The game at the Emirates on 15 February will undeniably be the biggest of the season so far.

