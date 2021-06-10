Roy Keane reveals to Micah Richards who the best player he played with was

Two others got a notable mention from Keane, including one Irishman.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards might just be the best bromance on television at the minute, so it was only right that they got their own little mini show.

Micah Richards & Roy Keane’s Road to Wembley is a YouTube series of shorts being uploaded by Sky Bet, where the two hilarious characters are talking about all things from football to favourite foods.

Roy Keane discusses best players he played with

On the most recent episode, Keane talked about the best player he ever played with – who he revealed to be Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

He also named two other Pauls – Ince and McGrath – as honourary mentions for the coveted title as the best player to ever play alongside Roy Keane. Ince played with Keane at United, while McGrath and the Corkman shared a pitch with Ireland.

In what is perhaps a more interesting question, Keane said that the three people he would most like to have at a dinner party would be Bob Dylan, Norman Wisdom and Ireland’s own Katie Taylor.

Speaking about Taylor, he described her as a “true champion” and an “amazing sportsperson.”

He admitted that he has only met her once in the past, but Taylor herself has previously said that a phone call from the Corkman helped her when she was at her lowest.

She said: “He said, ‘keep your head up’. And he was very, very positive and that really does make my heart so happy.”

“He went out of his way. And it meant so much to me that one of my heroes, someone who I really looked up to as a child, gave me a call at the lowest point of my career.”

“They’re the things you don’t see. He has a great heart. And he’s someone who doesn’t look for any limelight for those sorts of things. It was just out of the goodness of his heart.”

If you’re looking to watch the episode in question, where Keane talks about his hatred of fireworks compared to his love of Denzel Washington, while Micah Richards discusses Mario Balotelli, you can do so here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: katie taylor, micah richards, Paul Scholes news, roy keane