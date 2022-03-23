Former Arsenal midfielder names two Man United players “more dangerous” than Roy Keane

“He was not the main target for us…”

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has named two Manchester United players who his side found “more dangerous” than Roy Keane.

Keane and Patrick Vieira had an intense rivalry when both sides went up against each other, but Petit said it was “for the newspapers” more than anything.

While he was quick to say how highly he rated Keane, he made it clear that it was Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes who were the “main dangers” for United at the time.

Emmanuel Petit on Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Vieira vs Keane was a story for the newspapers to be honest, a story for the fans to make the games more important.

“Manchester United were a very good team with very good players. Roy Keane was the captain and, of course, we kept an eye on him at all times, especially when he was behind you because you’d never know what would happen with him – a fight!

“But he was not the main target for us. Every time we used to play Manchester United the main targets were Scholes and Giggs. All the danger came from them all the time and they could do whatever they wanted in the midfield.

“We knew with Roy Keane that it would be a physical and psychological battle, he would bring his muscle… sometimes muscles bring you victories but, for me, quality is more important.

“For all the respect I have for Roy Keane, the main dangers were Scholes and Giggs. If you ask Vieira he’ll say exactly the same.”

Emmanuel Petit on Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane

While Petit may be being slightly harsh on Keane, it does make sense that they would be more worried about Giggs and Scholes, given they were more attacking players than the Corkman.

However, that doesn’t mean Keane didn’t get amongst the goals against Arsenal, bagging a few big ones against the team he loved playing against the most.

Read next: Manchester United meet with Erik ten Hag over manager job

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, emmanuel petit, roy keane