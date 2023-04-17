Roy Keane and Gary Neville strongly disagree over Arsenal season

“You’re in cuckoo land, man…”

Roy Keane and Gary Neville have strongly disagreed over Arsenal season’s so far, and how it could end.

Neville and Keane were speaking after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal, for the second week in a row, threw away a two-goal lead, just as they did at Anfield against Liverpool a week ago.

This could prove to be a crucial seven-day period in the title race, as Manchester City have conitnued winning comfortably to keep the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking after the game, Neville said that even if Arsenal finish second it would still be an “unbelievable” season for the Gunners.

Keane on the other hand seemed to think that it would be a disaster for them to not win the league, having been top since Christmas.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville on Arsenal

🗣 "Arsenal finishing 2nd would still be an unbelievable season." I don't think the crew agrees with @GNev2 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/fzONrJ4Ldh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2023

Neville said: “This title race always started at Anfield. Look at the fixtures. But they would have snapped your hand off to be in this position at the start of the season. Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season.”

Keane responded: “No chance. They’ve been top of the table all season. It would be a terrible season. They’re out of every cup competition. 2-0 up this week, 2-0 up today. It’s a huge disappointment.”

One thing that Keane and Neville did agree on was that they believe that Pep Guardiola’s City side will win the league, due to their experience having been in that position before.

Keane said: “I’d rather be in the Man City dressing room with their experience. They’ve been in this before. They have the composure and experience.”

Neville has been saying that City would win the league throughout the season, even when Arsenal were building up quite a significant lead at the top.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal