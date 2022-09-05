Roy Keane criticises “sore loser” Mikel Arteta

Has he got a point?

Roy Keane has criticised Mikel Arteta for his post-match comments after Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Arteta felt as though his team should have went a goal up through Gabriel Martinelli, after he was played through brilliantly by Martin Odegaard.

However, after a VAR check, referee Paul Tierney decided to disallow the goal, as he felt that Odegaard fouled Christian Eriksen in the buildup.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said he believed his side should have left Old Trafford with three points instead of nothing.

He said: “I’m really disappointed to lose the game, especially after what happened through the 95 minutes.

“We struggled for the first 18 minutes but it was all us. At 1-0 to them it was all us, at 1-1 it was all us.

“Today it is a foul and you could see the officials in the first actions, you could see there were strong tackles but no yellow cards because they wanted to raise the threshold because it’s a big game.”

🗣️ "We should come here and win!" Mikel Arteta reacts to a first defeat of the season for #AFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WkbVek7kh6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Keane took issue with Arteta’s comments, insisting the Arsenal boss always tries to shift the blame on to someone else when his side lose.

Roy Keane on Mikel Arteta

He said: “I’m fed up with all of their excuses. Arteta gets interviewed after the game, listen he’s a sore loser.

“We all saw it. He’s got to give a little bit of credit to Man United, but he never does. Every time he loses a game, it’s about what they didn’t do properly or the officials.

“Stop making excuses. You lost the game 3-1, you did okay. Take your plaudits, but give me the points any day of the week.”

🗣 "He's a sore loser." Roy Keane is annoyed that Mikel Arteta makes excuses instead of giving plaudits to Man United pic.twitter.com/mYQFhW3bK2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 4, 2022

The season starts to get very tricky for both United and Arsenal now, with a game every Thursday and every Sunday until the World Cup break in November.

How these teams manage the Europa League campaign could be crucial to how their season goes.

