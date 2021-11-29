Roy Keane hits out at Michael Carrick over post-match interview

“Did the plans only start this week?”

Roy Keane lashed out at Michael Carrick over the Manchester United interim manager’s post-match interview on Sunday.

United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Stamford Bridge, a result which Carrick seemed pleased with after the game.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Carrick praised the attitude and effort of his players, and alluded to a change in tactics over the past week or so.

This rubbed Keane the wrong way, as he wondered why this attitude and effort shift has only happened now.

Roy Keane on Michael Carrick

He said: “He said we had a plan and we’re proud of the players, what plans have they had the last few months?

“Was that just down to Ole? We’ve been led to believe that Ole wasn’t taking the training sessions and he was letting the staff get on with it.

“What plans did they have before Liverpool at home? Man City? Watford? Did they have any plans then?

“Did the plans only start this week? When did the plans start working, Monday?”

🗣 "He said we had a plan and we're proud of the players, what plans have they had the last few months?" Roy Keane questions all of the talk about Manchester United having a plan for this match pic.twitter.com/R21V5kOFYr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021

Referring to Carrick’s post-match interview, Keane said he disagreed with “everything he said”.

He pointed towards the fact that Carrick suggested the penalty that Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave away wasn’t a foul, which everyone in the Sky Sports studio thought was incorrect.

He continued: “He was in the dugout with Ole. He was in the dugout with Mourinho! All of a sudden he’s proud of the players this week?”

Roy Keane’s Super Sunday

Keane mentioned before the game that while he knew United would never have approached him for the interim job, he did feel as though he would have been capable of doing it if he was asked.

Perhaps most notably, he and Jamie Carragher also went to war after the game about Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Corkman claiming the Portuguese striker was signed to help United win the FA Cup, and not the league.

This incredible piece of television can be found here.

Read More About: michael carrick, ole gunnar solskjaer, roy keane