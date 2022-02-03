To survive in modern football, Roy Keane needs an attitude change

Times have changed since he was last running the show…

Roy Keane is set to be offered the Sunderland manager’s job in the coming days, with the Corkman reportedly interested in taking the difficult gig.

Sunderland are third in League One, and Keane would be brought in to make sure they get promoted to the Championship. Anything less would be deemed unsuccessful, and would likely see the iconic personality lose his job.

However, if Keane is to head back to the north of England, where he once won the Championship with Sunderland, he would be wise to remember that football, and the world, has changed massively since 2007.

Players aren’t what they once were, and if Keane is to have a successful spell with Sunderland, his attitude might need to change too.

Roy Keane’s attitude

Keane has become one of the best pundits in all of football, and whenever something major happens in the sport, people wonder what he has to say about it.

And while a lot of what he says on Sky is exaggerated, it does give us a fairly good idea of what his views on football are.

But what he criticises, nine times out of 10, is a lack of effort. He very rarely offers any actual insight into his thoughts on football. He told Gary Neville during the summer that he doesn’t really have a definite style of play, and it is likely that his teamtalks would be largely focused on determination, passion and fight.

And those are three incredibly important parts of football, but in today’s modern game, would Keane go about getting them in the right way?

Keane’s favourite manager was Brian Clough, a man who he was punched in the face by. We’re not at all suggesting Keane would do anything like that to a player, but we would be equally surprised if he was to put his arm around a struggling striker, or someone going through difficulties at home.

Stories from his time at Villa, mixed with him saying things like he would “punch” David de Gea if he shared a dressing room do not bode well for the future, if he is to return to management.

Alex Ferguson once said that there was something “not right” about Keane’s managerial career, and it could be the exact same reason he was such a good footballer.

Roy Keane the manager vs Roy Keane the player

Keane was so good at football that he could look at the current Sunderland midfield, and be simply unable to understand why they are not as good as he once was.

They will mistime a pass in a way he wouldn’t have, or miss a chance he wouldn’t have, and he will find it impossible to grasp.

He would need to understand that these League One players are not as good as he was on his worst day, and would have to tailor his methods as a result. Would he have the patience?

He demands the best, and expects the best, but will he still be able to put his players in a position to perform at their best? At the end of the day, it’s his job…

