Roy Keane pre-season story shows how Man United miss him, amid “clique” reports

You just could not imagine Harry Maguire doing this.

Manchester United are reportedly not in the best of places at the minute, as stories have broken suggesting that the dressing room has become a strange place to be in recent months.

Concerns over dressing room cliques at the club have escalated, with the installation of six four-seater booths in the canteen believed to have added to the problem.

Harry Maguire is said to be more “subdued” as of late, something which feels unacceptable when a player is captain of a club as big as United.

An old story about Roy Keane during a pre-season tour while he was captain of Man United shows that what is currently going on at the club would not have stood while he was in charge.

Roy Keane Man United story

A piece recently published in The Athletic recalled how Keane responded to cliques in the dressing room, with one source claiming Keane had a “command of captaincy unlike anything” this person had ever seen.

The piece reads: “He managed the dressing room. United had a few Spanish speakers in the squad by 2004 and they decided to sit together during a post-match meal on a pre-season tour in the US. Keane walked over to the table and moved the Spanish contingent around, ensuring they were mixing with the full squad.”

Amid reports of unrest in the United dressing room, they need a leader and a captain now more than ever. As a result, the difference between Keane and Maguire is clear to see.

Roy Keane vs Harry Maguire

Their performances on the pitch aside, Maguire’s personality is not up to the standard Keane set, according to the man himself.

Keane recently criticised Maguire for being “too robotic” in interviews, while also engaging in a constant attack on his behaviour that spanned the length of an entire international break.

After United’s 1-1 draw away to Newcastle, Ralf Rangnick’s side now must bounce back when Burnley come to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

