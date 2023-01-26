Roy Keane gives immense praise to Lisandro Martinez

Praise doesn’t come much higher…

Roy Keane has given immense praise to Lisandro Martinez following his performance against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Martinez picked up the Man of the Match award for the semi-final win, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

As always, Martinez spent the game putting his body on the line and his head into dangerous positions in order to keep the ball out of harm’s way.

But he’s not just a defender either, as he showed on Wednesday, playing the ball out from the back beautifully and helping control the game when the tide was turning.

Keane was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on the night, and it’s safe to say he was impressed by Martinez, almost going as far as saying that he would have enjoyed playing with him.

Roy Keane on Lisandro Martinez

He said: “He’s neat and tidy, can see a pass. But he’s got pride in his defending, which is great to see because a lot of the modern defenders now, it’s about what they do in possession – he wants to defend, he’s got real pride in it.

“Harry Maguire when he’s been playing on the left-hand side, he’s right-footed, it’s very, very difficult.

“And obviously, the manager has worked with him, so we talk about that character, that desire, we’ve seen already the benefits of having that at the club over the last few months.”

He concluded: “He looks a right character, a lad you want to be in trenches with, we saw it tonight… “You’ve seen his character and his desire, he wants to defend.”

🗣 "He's got pride in his defending. He's a lad you want to be in the trenches with." Roy Keane is a big fan of the way Lisandro Martínez conducts himself as a defender pic.twitter.com/9d0TLittHB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2023

Keane namedropping Maguire is interesting, as the difference between Martinez and the Englishman is like night and day for United fans.

Martinez celebrates big tackles like goals, whereas Maguire looked uninspired and drained on the pitch at times.

That sort of attitude is infectious on a football pitch, and as Keane says, it makes other players want to rise up to his level.

