John Giles disagrees with Roy Keane over take on Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“He was a boy trying to do a man’s job.”

John Giles has disagreed with Roy Keane over his take on Manchester United’s players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

Giles does not believe that United’s players got Solskajer sacked, and instead is of the opinion that it was the manager’s abilities (or lack thereof) himself that lost him his job.

The Irish footballing legends have completely differing opinions, as Keane has said on a number of occasions that it was the players who are responsible for Solskjaer losing his job.

Roy Keane and John Giles on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking to Off The Ball about Keane’s comments, Giles described Solskjaer as a “boy trying to do a man’s job”.

“He had the players with ability there but he wasn’t a good enough manager, a good enough coach to do what needs to be done.

“No matter how good the players are at your disposal you have to organise them, get in their heads make them into a team, make them a bit scared of you. Solskjaer never had that.

“He never had that coming into the club, that’s where they made the big mistake. Solskjaer never got a grip of the players, I don’t think they had any grip of the players as he wasn’t good enough for what needed to be done, he just wasn’t.

“He was a boy trying to do a man’s job.

“If you go back to Conte and what he’s done for Spurs, he didn’t win the other night [vs Chelsea], but if you see from when he’s walked in, this fella has really doing a job, he’s improving them on the pitch.”

John Giles on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Perhaps the harshest thing Giles said of Solskjaer was: “There was an inconsistency about them because he wasn’t really telling them anything.”

Since Solskjaer was sacked by United, he has remained out of the limelight, true to his word that his farewell interview at the club would be the only way he would speak publicly about his time as manager.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: john giles, Manchester United, roy keane