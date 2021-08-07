Roy Keane has brutally honest take on James Maddison going to Arsenal

The Leicester City midfielder has been heavily linked with Arsenal.

Leicester City defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Community Shield on Saturday evening, thanks to a late penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho.

The game was a tight encounter, with both sides having enough chances to win. However, it was Brendan Rodgers side that got the job done, ensuring yet another bit of silverware would be brought back to Leicester.

Leicester win the Community Shield

James Maddison started the game for Leicester, and was the subject of much discussion before kick-off. The midfielder is being linked with a move to Arsenal, and pundits Roy Keane and Ian Wright were discussing whether or not it would be a good move.

Keane had his say on the matter, saying that Arsenal are a huge club, but that at this moment in time, it wouldn’t be a step up for the 24-year-old.

Speaking on ITV, he said: “It’s probably a backwards step at this moment in time. Arsenal are a huge club. But where Leicester are at the moment, they’re trying to challenge for Champions League, they won a trophy last year. Arsenal are short.”

Wright didn’t take too much offense to Keane’s comments, and replied that Leceister’s success is more recent, but that Arsenal will be back…

Roy Keane on rumours linking James Maddison to Arsenal: "I don't think it's a step up for him." pic.twitter.com/yLhajSm0H8 — MUHQNews (@MUHQNews_) August 7, 2021

Leicester or Arsenal for James Maddison?

And based on Leicester’s victory over City on Saturday, it’s hard to argue with Keane. They also won the FA Cup last season, and finished ahead of Arsenal.

Add that to the fact that they have won the league more recently and it seems like this was more than just a gentle dig at Wright and the Arsenal fans watching.

Manchester City’s big money signing Jack Grealish came on during the second half of the game, but didn’t have the desired impact. Next up for City will be Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15 August.

