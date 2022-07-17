Roy Keane pinpoints moment where Jack Grealish failed to deliver

“That’s where he has come up short…”

Roy Keane has pinpointed an exact moment where Jack Grealish failed to deliver on the biggest stage, insisting the “penny has to drop” with the England international.

Now 27, Keane feels as though Grealish needs to step up and be counted with Manchester City and with England.

Grealish went from being one of the best players in the league at Aston Villa to sitting on the bench with City for the majority of the season.

Keane feels like Grealish needs to do more next season, and that he should have scored one of his two big chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Still thinking about this Ferland Mendy save three minutes before Real Madrid’s comeback started 🤯 (via @realmadrid)pic.twitter.com/wRrtVBXtNJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 6, 2022

He said: “We’ll try and give Jack the benefit of the doubt. We were talking about his age earlier, he’s what 26 – 27, now.

“We’re thinking maybe he should have gone to City and maybe adapted a bit quicker but sometimes it can be difficult.

“He’s gone in and not really had the run of games, he had one or two injuries earlier in the season, he would have been disappointed even in the last game being left out against his old club Aston Villa but they got over the line.

“You’d fully expect Jack to have adapted more to the demands of Man City and of Pep [Guardiola], I think Pep certainly would have been intense with him and maybe Jack wasn’t quite used to that.”

He continued: “The penny has to drop with Jack, if you want to be a real top player you’ve got to step up to the plate a bit more and the manager’s got to have a bit of trust with him.

“Again fine lines, with Jack, an attacking player, we saw Jack in the Real Madrid game he had one or two chances.

“But this will define a player, these moments, can you put the ball in the back of the net and get your team into the final? And that’s where Jack has just come up short, but I wouldn’t be writing him off just yet.”

