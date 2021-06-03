That’s extremely high praise for Grealish, especially coming from Keane.

Roy Keane is not necessarily one to dish out praise lightly, so England star Jack Grealish will probably wake up this morning feeling like the chosen one.

Roy Keane compares Jack Grealish to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Keane was doing punditry on ITV for England’s friendly match against Austria on Wednesday night, and was clearly impressed by Aston Villa’s talisman. The former Manchester United captain compared Grealish to one of the best players to ever play the game.

Keane compared the former Ireland underage international to Cristiano Ronaldo, and said that he should definitely be starting for England at the tournament.

Roy Keane: Jack Grealish must start for England at the Euros.

“He’s (Grealish) a pure quality player. Every time I watch him play, he affects the game.

“I’d find it very hard to leave him out of the starting XI. He could be the star man for England, he makes things happen.

“He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. He’s outstanding.”

England team.

Both Manchester United and Man City are heavily linked with the attacking midfielder, though he only signed a contract extension at Villa at the start of last season.

England defeated Austria 1-0 thanks to a goal from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, while Grealish was involved in the buildup.

However, the Villa captain is by no means a guaranteed starter for Gareth Southgate’s side. He will have to compete with Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and more for a spot in the front line.

Grealish was given the number 7 jersey going into the tournament, which may imply he’s going to be a starter – if you like reading into that sort of thing.

Not long ago, Keane identified Grealish and Kane as the two players that United should look to sign this summer, saying: “He’d enjoy playing at Old Trafford”, and that the fans at the club would love him.

