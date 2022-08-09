Fans point out major difference between Roy Keane and Harry Maguire’s tunnel behaviour

Very different figures.

Many football fans have made a comparison between Harry Maguire’s pre-match behaviour compared to Roy Keane’s, when both captains were in the tunnel.

Maguire led his team out at Old Trafford for the first game of the season on Sunday, and unfortunately for the Englishman, it was yet another unsuccessful day at the office for the United captain.

Before the game however, there was a bit of confusion about where United’s players should stand in the tunnel, as they prepared to walk out on to the pitch.

David de Gea, a former captain of the club, reminded Maguire that they should have been on the other side, which prompted a very confused response from the Englishman.

Eventually Maguire listened to the Spaniard and asked Lewis Dunk if they could swap sides.

While some may argue that this is holds no relevance to the performance on the pitch, others couldn’t help but compare it to an incident that saw Roy Keane in a slightly similar situation when he was United captain.

Roy Keane vs Harry Maguire

Keane, when United came up against Wolves, had clearly had enough of spending time in the tunnel and waiting to be told he could go on to the pitch by the referee.

Instead, he led his team out, while the referee among others protested – to no avail. His team, unsurprisingly, followed him out.

Many also pointed out that United did in fact lose the game in question, where Keane walked out before Wolves were ready, so that there may not be too much of a reason to read into it massively.

Others argued that it wasn’t about the result, and it was about a mentality that is badly missed at United, particularly when it comes to the captaincy.

Incidents like this will only increase speculation and doubt about the armband at United, and who should have it.

