Roy Keane issues advice to Harry Maguire

Some genuine advice from the former captain.

Roy Keane has issued advice to Harry Maguire, in regards to the captaincy, and season so far at Manchester United.

On the most recent episode of Gary Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap, Keane said that Maguire has had some “terrible” games so far this season.

However, he said he was impressive last season, and he feels there are ways for him to improve as Man United captain. He said he feels the rest of the players in the dressing room respect him, and that taking it off him would simply make the issue worse.

Roy Keane on Harry Maguire

He said: “I feel for him. When I got the captaincy I had been there a number of years. I was used to the club and the culture of the club. I learned from other captains, what they did.

“And we were a winning team, which makes everything a lot easier. When Harry came to the club and got the captaincy, it made me worry about the other players, that none of them were able to take the responsibility.

“I think it would be difficult to take it off him, I don’t think that’s ideal. I think he’ll just have to grow with it.

“He should make sure he’s playing well himself. Whatever about the different demands, make sure you’re playing well. The rest will come from there. But while Harry is struggling with his own form, people will still come back to the captaincy.

“You can get carried away with the captaincy. Just try and be a good teammate, and a good player. Try and train properly. Do all the basics right, and the rest will fall into place.”

In classic Keane fashion, he ended the segment by giving Maguire the most important advice of all – “Keep it simple, stupid.”

Neville agreed that he should not have the captaincy stripped, while Jamie Carragher maintained he is fighting for his career at the club, let alone the captaincy.

In a serious tone, Carragher stated that Maguire need to “win this fight”, because if he doesn’t, he will be leaving United to go to a worse club.

