Roy Keane speaks sense on Harry Kane transfer madness

Hours out from the beginning of the Premier League, it is still unclear where Harry Kane will be playing his football this season.

The Spurs striker has made it extremely clear that he would like to go to Manchester City, even going as far as recently missing pre-season training.

However, Kane remains under contract at Spurs, meaning the club has no obligation to sell their talisman, and by all accounts they are unwilling to let him go to City.

During a recent live panel, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher engaged with Premier League fans, and naturally, the subject of Kane came up.

Neville had his say on Kane refusing to train, and said that he was surprised because he is “a great lad”, and based on his experience the ultimate “professional”.

Keane took issue with Neville’s comments, and the overall response to Kane’s behaviour in general, and said that “the great lads still get on with their training”.

He said: “From Spurs’ point of view, they’ve probably said ‘look if something comes in for you we will have a look at it’. I have no doubt they probably said that last year and had a bit of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’, whatever the hell that means.

“But it depends on the offer, that’s up to Spurs.

“Jack Grealish had a clause in his contract, it was £100 million. I done it at Nottingham Forest, I had a clause that if we got relegated I could leave for £3.5million.

“It’s clean and straightforward. In the Spanish league I think every player has a release clause…”

He concluded: “Harry can’t have his cake and eat it. Gary keeps saying ‘he’s and great lad and we don’t know the ins and outs of it’. I think the great lads still get on with their training.

“Is Harry going to give all the money that he got back to Spurs for the last few years? You can’t say to a club ‘I want to sign a contract for £200,000 per week, but next year I want to head away and I’ll dictate the transfer fee’.”

The latest reports from within the club suggest that Kane did report for training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester City, though it is unclear whether or not he will actually feature.

