Roy Keane tears into Harry Kane following poor Hungary performance

“There is no middle ground.”

Roy Keane tore into Harry Kane following poor his performance against Hungary on Tuesday night.

England drew 1-1 at home with Hungary, and Kane failed to get on the scoresheet, despite having a number of chances to win the game for his country.

This has been a familiar sight for Spurs fans this season, as the striker is still yet to score a goal in the Premier League so far this season. This comes after the controversial transfer saga that saw Kane openly try and leave his club this summer.

Roy Keane on Harry Kane

Speaking after Tuesday’s match, the former Ireland and Manchester United captain said: “There is no middle ground with Harry Kane.

“When he is on fire, he is fantastic. When he is off it, we’ve seen it many times before, he always looks like he is on his heels. He looks like he can’t get up to the speed of the game.

“Whatever is going on at club level, he does need to do more when he is not at his best, he needs to do more in general play.”

Harry Kane sticks up for himself

Meanwhile, Kane himself defended his form this season in the post-match interview.

Clearly aware of the critics who have called out his apparent poor performances, Kane said: “I’m in a good place. I know there’s been a lot of talk about me.

“At the end of the day I’ve still scored nine goals this season. I’m there, I’m working as hard as I can for the team. When the chances come I’m confident I’ll put them away.

“No panic, we’ll go again… At the end of the day I’m my own biggest critic. I put the most pressure on myself to deliver and form. I just have to keep working hard.

“It’s the first [England qualifier] in 15 that I haven’t scored, so it’s not the end of the world.”

