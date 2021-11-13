Roy Keane takes dig at Harry Kane during England punditry

Harsh words from the former Ireland captain.

England defeated Albania 5-0 at Wembley on Friday night, with Harry Kane scoring a fine hat-trick to help Gareth Southgate’s men on their way.

Kane has been criticised quite heavily for his form this season, as he has only scored one Premier League goal after 11 games.

This comes after he controversially didn’t show up to training for Spurs during the summer, as he was publicly trying to finalise a move to Manchester City.

However this didn’t work out, and he then pledged his commitment to the London club for a season.

Roy Keane on Harry Kane

Kane will hope his hat-trick on Friday night will help turn his season around, though Roy Keane didn’t have much sympathy for him.

Speaking before the game, Keane and Ian Wright were discussing Kane’s form, and the former Manchester United captain made sure to get a dig in at both the player and his club.

He said: “He’s got to liven up. He’s got to look at himself and get over his disappointments. Listen, he plays for Spurs, he should be used to disappointment. It’s not as if they win stuff.

“Get back to the basics. Get hold of the ball. Show some strong leadership skills. No more excuses.”

Roy Keane on England vs Albania

Keane was on top form during his punditry on Friday night, as he also took aim at Harry Maguire.

Maguire scored the first goal of the night, and celebrated by putting his fingers in his ears. Keane, unsurprisingly, took issue with this…

He said: “He’s been a disgrace the last few games for Man United,” the Corkman begins. “He thinks if he scores there, he’s going to shut his critics up? Embarrassing.”

Maguire came out after the game and said that the celebration was not aimed at anyone in particular.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, roy keane